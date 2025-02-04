This Basement Flooring Hack Will Save You So Much Money (and It Looks So Classy!)
The process of finishing an unfinished basement can be a daunting and expensive one. So if you’re looking for another way to make an unfinished basement feel a bit cozier without dropping thousands on drywall and flooring, this TikTok creator has the perfect solution.
TikToker @ooliviakathleenn has been chipping away at their unfinished basement for the past 100 days and sharing the entire process. They painted the ceiling, installed curtains and bookshelves to divide and cozy up the space, and for their final trick, covered the cement floors with faux wood foam puzzle tiles that are super easy to install — and inexpensive!
“And if you didn’t watch the installation video, you would have no idea this isn’t wood or laminate flooring. “It’s insane how well the creases blend,” one commenter wrote.
There are so many advantages to choosing foam tiles for your basement over alternatives like peel-and-stick, paint, or even regular hardwood. As one commenter pointed out on TikTok, “they’ll be more insulated than peel and stick” on the concrete floor. And someone else said that walking on foam is also kinder on your feet and back if Olivia spends a lot of time down there.
Another person said that the foam tiles could even keep your tax rates down because they’re not a permanent flooring solution. “Love this,” they said, “plus it’s still technically ‘unfinished’ so your property taxes won’t go up!”
And if the worst happens and your basement floods, these tiles are super easy to remove, air dry, and put back down once the coast is clear.
Before you hire a professional or drop thousands on laminate flooring, consider going the foam route first. You’ll not only save money, but may actually find the ideal flooring for your basement.