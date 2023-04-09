Spain Is Offering Free Train Rides for the Rest of 2023

To get your free train tickets, you will have to put down a small deposit of 10 euros (about $11) for commuter services and 20 euros (around $22) for medium-distance trains, which cover distances up to around 186 miles. But rest assured, you’ll get your deposit back as long as you complete at least 16 train trips by the end of the year. If anything, it’s a great incentive to see more of the country!