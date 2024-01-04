Don’t Throw Out Your 2023 Holiday Cards Yet — Here’s What to Do Instead
With the new year comes the taking down of Christmas decorations, the removal of your Christmas tree, and the recycling of that giant stack of holiday cards you received from friends and family. If you haven’t tossed them already, you may want to hang on to those cards and head to your nearest Staples, which is offering a program from now through February 3 where you can bring your Christmas cards in for recycling and receive 75 percent off your next custom card or invitation order.
That’s great news for those of us who have big events coming up later this year. Hello to massively discounted save-the-dates and birthday invites!
The United States Postal Service estimates about one billion cards are mailed each holiday season, and that means about one billion cards potentially end up in landfills in the new year. To make your card disposal greener (and less guilt-inducing — sorry for tossing your family photo in the trash again, Cousin Kathy), Staples is offering a free recycling service to do the hard work for you.
All you have to do is bring your cards to your local Staples, drop them off (your privacy is protected with shredding before the actual recycling takes place), and receive a coupon for 75 percent off custom cards and invites that’s valid until December 31, 2024. You’ll also receive a coupon for $10 off a $30 Staples purchase to use that day and arrive home to a little less paper clutter.
The custom cards and invites coupon cannot be used on Staples’ wedding portal, but you can still make gorgeous custom save-the-date notices or less formal wedding invitations through Staples’ printing portal. The site also offers templates for birth and graduation announcements, holiday cards, and even thank you cards so you can stock up on your stationery.
So before you toss, take your Christmas card stash to Staples and exchange it for something sweet. It turns out the season of giving isn’t quite over!
