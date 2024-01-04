Don’t Throw Out Your 2023 Holiday Cards Yet — Here’s What to Do Instead

The custom cards and invites coupon cannot be used on Staples’ wedding portal, but you can still make gorgeous custom save-the-date notices or less formal wedding invitations through Staples’ printing portal. The site also offers templates for birth and graduation announcements, holiday cards, and even thank you cards so you can stock up on your stationery.



So before you toss, take your Christmas card stash to Staples and exchange it for something sweet. It turns out the season of giving isn’t quite over!



Want more great tips on how one small act can make a big difference in your day-to-day life at home? Sign up for the January Cure — going on now! — a daily guided program to help you reset and refresh your space for the new year.