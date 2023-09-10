You Can Earn Delta Airline Miles at Starbucks — Here’s How It Works
Want to earn more airline miles? Head to Starbucks.
For a limited time, Delta is giving members of the company’s SkyMiles rewards program 1,000 bonus miles if they make two purchases at participating Starbucks locations within the same week.
To get started, create a Delta SkyMiles account and a Starbucks Rewards account if you haven’t already. Next, enroll for the Starbucks offer on this page. Once you’re enrolled, you’ll have one week to make your two Starbucks purchases, each of which must be at least $2, excluding taxes.
According to the official bonus mile terms and conditions, a “qualifying purchase” is defined as “any purchase at a participating Starbucks store of food, beverage (s), and/or merchandise, excluding purchase of alcoholic beverages, Starbucks Card eGifts, and physical Starbucks gift cards.”
Also, make sure to use your Starbucks Rewards account so that the purchases count towards your offer! Your 1,000 extra SkyMiles should appear in your account within 10 days of your second purchase, which must be completed by September 12.
If you’re someone who needs your daily Starbucks run to get through the day, you’re actually in even better shape travel-wise. According to The Points Guy, once you’ve completed this initial offer, you’ll receive an email inviting you to take part in yet another offer. This time around, you’ll have an extra week to make three Starbucks purchases and earn an additional 1,000 SkyMiles. Enjoy!
You can learn more about Delta and Starbucks Rewards’ offers and read the full terms and conditions here.