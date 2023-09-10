Also, make sure to use your Starbucks Rewards account so that the purchases count towards your offer! Your 1,000 extra SkyMiles should appear in your account within 10 days of your second purchase, which must be completed by September 12.



If you’re someone who needs your daily Starbucks run to get through the day, you’re actually in even better shape travel-wise. According to The Points Guy, once you’ve completed this initial offer, you’ll receive an email inviting you to take part in yet another offer. This time around, you’ll have an extra week to make three Starbucks purchases and earn an additional 1,000 SkyMiles. Enjoy!



You can learn more about Delta and Starbucks Rewards’ offers and read the full terms and conditions here.