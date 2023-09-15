And don’t forget, using these reusable products could save you some money on your next pumpkin spice latte. Starbucks Rewards members who bring a clean, reusable cup into participating stores can earn 25 additional stars and save 10 cents on their beverage.



With that in mind, Starbucks has also introduced a Halloween Reusable Hot Cup 6-pack featuring 16-ounce cups with spooky designs like ghosts and pumpkins.



So go forth and enjoy your autumn drink of choice — with some spooky flair.



You can read more about Starbucks’ new collection here.