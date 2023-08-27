One Mom Says This Easy Kids’ Clothing Hack “Saved My Life”
It’s easy for even the most organized of folks to end up in closet chaos. So if you desperately need a little help in that area (and truly no judgment at all here!), one mom on TikTok has shared the incredibly smart Amazon hack that will keep not only your own closet tidy and well-curated, but also every person in your household’s, too.
Brook Beall Nunley recently shared the hot tip on TikTok, calling it “the kids’ clothing hack that has saved my life.” In the video, Beall Nunley can be seen hanging one of her son’s T-shirts on a standard hanger. In order to keep coordinating sets together, she then hooks the matching pair of shorts onto a curtain rod clip ring, which can be purchased on Amazon for as low as $10 for a pack of 40 rings, in a variety of colors and sizes, depending on your needs and preferences.
In her caption, Beall Nunley calls it a “kid- and husband-approved closet hack,” adding, “Sets already paired so all they have to do is grab and go.” Of course, this will help immensely whether you’re getting little ones prepared for back-to-school time or want to make hectic mornings simpler by keeping work outfits hanging together in their space.
Commenters loved the budget-friendly hack, with one person writing: “I love this! It makes life easier if the clothes are already put in pairs.” Another person noted that clothespins might make the hack even more wallet-friendly, while a third cosigned the idea, noting, “We do something like this and pick the outfits for the week and it makes morning so much easier.”
So many parents were praising the hack for kids of all ages, but it’s an equally adult-friendly option, too — especially if you struggle with choosing an outfit every day. “I’m 30 with decision fatigue and this is going to HELP ME. Thank you.”
Buy: 40 Pack Curtain Rings with Clips Hooks, $9.99