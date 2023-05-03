Kendall Roy’s NYC “Succession” Apartment Is on the Market for $29 Million
If you’ve ever wanted to live like “Succession’s” No. 1 boy — minus the vehicular manslaughter, of course — then you’re in luck. Kendall Roy’s Upper East Side penthouse is currently on the market for a staggering $29 million.
The luxe apartment made a brief appearance in Season 4, Episode 4 of “Succession,” as Roy faced its floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan with his trademark sad, droopy gaze.
In real life, this five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom triplex is located in Carnegie Hill’s tallest residential tower, spanning a whopping 5,500 square feet.
“At the highest elevation north of 72nd Street on the UES, the newly released penthouse at E. 88th Street offers one of the most unique opportunities in the history of New York City,” the official listing reads. “ From rooms with extraordinarily high ceilings, the home embraces thrilling panoramic views in all directions.”
A private elevator drops visitors off into one of two living rooms, where they can take in views of Central Park, the East River, the George Washington Bridge, and the Manhattan skyline through arched windows.
The first floor boasts a designated dining room, wet bar, study/guest room, and eat-in kitchen, while the second features a primary bedroom suite with a fireplace and terrace, as well as inter-connected secondary bedrooms. These secondary rooms share direct access to the apartment’s main terrace, which spans 2,100 feet, complete with a fourteen-person dining table and a large fireplace.
The 50-story penthouse building was designed by Joe McMillan’s luxury construction firm DDG. According to The Architect’s Newspaper, DDG took cues from the boom in mid-rise masonry that occurred in the ‘20s, especially the work of famed architect Ralph Thomas Walker.
Residents also enjoy 24-hour doorman and concierge services and eight floors of amenities, including a fitness center, a basketball court, a game room, a soccer pitch, and a residents’ lounge with an exclusively catered kitchen.
So if you somehow have nearly 30 million just lying around, now’s your chance to purchase a slice of “Succession” history.