This TikToker Transformed Her Closet Using $40 Target Bookcases
Given how quickly the cost of a home renovation can skyrocket, it’s understandable that many people are now taking advantage of clever DIY hacks that allow them to repurpose inexpensive furniture and upgrade their homes as a result.
While IKEA has gained a reputation as a go-to source for affordable, easily customizable home products, a viral TikTok reminded us to not count Target out too quickly. Recently, content creator Johanna (@johanna.inspires) demonstrated how she completely transformed a closet in her home using four Target Essentials five-shelf bookcases, which retail for just $40 each.
First, Joanna’s kids built the Target bookcases while she patched the walls to prepare them for installation. Although things got off to a slightly bumpy start after her son nailed the back of one bookcase backward, the family eventually lined all four up inside the closet.
Next, Joanna lined up her closet rod bracket to the shelf holes, secured them in place, and voilà! Four bookcases now function as a hassle-free closet storage solution.
“I am Bobiana the Builder!” she joked in the video’s caption.
Since Joanna shared her DIY hack in May, her video has racked up over 230,000 likes and 2.9 million views.
“I appreciate you showing the curtain rod step,” one TikToker commented. “I’ve seen people use tension rods but it’s a terrible idea long-term.”
Another commenter pointed out: “You can get little plugs to fill the extra holes too!”
The white five-shelf Room Essentials bookcases that Joanna used are currently available for pickup at select Target locations, and online as well. The product also comes in espresso brown and black finishes, depending on what kind of closet aesthetic you’re going for.
Buy: Room Essentials 5 Shelf Bookcase, $40