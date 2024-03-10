These “Too Cute” $2 Target Cups Just Dropped and They’ll Sell Out Quick
If you’re in need of a glassware update that’s both budget-friendly and beautiful, look no further than Target. The brand is back again with yet another affordable find, this time selling plastic tumblers that shoppers can’t seem to get enough of! The Target cups aren’t just cute; they also won’t break if — er, when — you inevitably drop them. In fact, they may just be the perfect patio or poolside cup.
The Room Essentials Tall Tumbler holds an impressive 22 ounces of your cold beverage of choice. It has a clear design with little bubbles speckled throughout to give the cup a bit more dimension. These cups can be put in the top rack of your dishwasher and you can even get a 16-ounce version to add some variety to your collection.
But perhaps the best part about these cups is that they’re only $2 each.
And Target shoppers are loving just how simple and versatile these cups are. “These cups are the perfect size,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They don’t crack easily or at all if dropped on a hard tile floor like some cups do. And I just love the little bubbles! … Too cute for plastic cups!”
“I love the style and size of this glass,” another reviewer wrote. “The bubbles in the design make whatever drink you choose look cold and refreshing. I bought these in the smaller size as well. These are our go-to drinking glasses.”
One reviewer said that these cups actually keep their drinks colder for longer, too. “Drinks with ice stay cold for nearly two hours — pretty impressive.”
So if your glassware stash needs a refresh, or maybe you’re tired of breaking your real glasses, then pick up a few of these $2 cups and use them for so many summer parties to come.