These “Too Cute” $2 Target Cups Just Dropped and They’ll Sell Out Quick

“I love the style and size of this glass,” another reviewer wrote. “The bubbles in the design make whatever drink you choose look cold and refreshing. I bought these in the smaller size as well. These are our go-to drinking glasses.”



One reviewer said that these cups actually keep their drinks colder for longer, too. “Drinks with ice stay cold for nearly two hours — pretty impressive.”



So if your glassware stash needs a refresh, or maybe you’re tired of breaking your real glasses, then pick up a few of these $2 cups and use them for so many summer parties to come.