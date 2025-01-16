I’m Obsessed with These $3 Fridge Organizers from Target (They Instantly Double Your Storage!)
My tiny fridge is easily the most cluttered and stress-inducing space in my apartment. Almost weekly, I’m pulling everything out of it to find that one condiment, and too many times to count, I’ve finally done a deep clean just to discover expired food hidden in the very back. It’s almost like Target heard my resolution to give my fridge’s storage a makeover this year, because they’re selling fridge organizers that save space and keep small items in one place starting at only $3.
In an Instagram Reel shared by @TargetFanatic, the creator revealed they’d stumbled upon the budget-friendly fridge storage finds in the Bullseye’s Playground section of her Target. For just a few dollars, you can create double the storage in your appliance with everything from slide-out produce savers to rotating glass Lazy Susans.
There was a lot to look through, but as someone with very limited shelf space and lots of unused space in between, Target’s Wide Hanging Fridge Storage instantly stood out to me. All you have to do is attach this $3, clear plastic game-changer to the bottom of one of your shelves, and you’ve suddenly got an extra drawer to store cheese, snacks, veggies, or berries.
The compact yet versatile storage solution — which is 8.25 inches in width, 7.85 inches in diameter, and 2.85 inches in height — will only shave off a few inches of empty space in your fridge that you wouldn’t be using anyways.
As someone who buys eggs in bulk, I also added the Bullseye’s Playground Egg Organizer to my shopping list. The cardboard boxes that eggs come in are bulky and take up a lot of shelf space because of their horizontal shape, but this $3 Target organizer remedies that issue by holding a dozen eggs per container — each of which measures 2.55 inches in height, 12.8 inches in width, and 3.8 inches across. Thanks to the protective covering on the top, I’ll be grabbing a few of these and stacking them on top of each other in the corner of my fridge.
With numerous friends who’ve jumped on the Diet Pepsi and Poppi train in dry January, I immediately sent them the link to Target’s Hanging Can Holder. While a lot of can organizers take up shelf space, this one acts similarly to the wide hanging storage shelf I mentioned earlier.
All you have to do is attach it to the bottom of your shelf, and it creates a space to hold your cans upright within its 4.64-inch height, 6.33-inch width, and 14-inch diameter. The best part is that you can also remove it from the fridge and bring your chilled beverages elsewhere by easily attaching it to your chair’s arm, the railing of your patio deck, or another surface. It’s equally perfect for patio season or game day, and it’s only $5.
Unfortunately, all Target Bullseye’s Playground finds are only available in store, so you’ll want to head to your closest location as soon as possible to get any of these budget-friendly fridge organizers. If you don’t live near a Target or your closest store appears to be sold out, you can also buy dupes on Amazon for a bit of an upcharge.
If you’re eyeing both the can and egg holders, Amazon has a two-in-one set from Sorbus that’s on sale for $21.36 currently. Unfortunately, they’re both non-hanging options so you will have to use some shelf space to store them, but they stack on top of each other and seem to have a similar appearance.
The same Sorbus brand also has a slightly larger hanging fridge organizer that you can affix to the bottom of a shelf. It’s quite a bit more expensive than Target’s $3 version at $21.99, but you’ll also be cutting down on food waste and the amount of time you spend digging through your fridge’s contents with the extra storage — 12 inches in length, 2.75 inches in height, and 7.75 inches in width — that this organizer creates out of thin air.