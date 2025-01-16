I’m Obsessed with These $3 Fridge Organizers from Target (They Instantly Double Your Storage!)

As someone who buys eggs in bulk, I also added the Bullseye’s Playground Egg Organizer to my shopping list. The cardboard boxes that eggs come in are bulky and take up a lot of shelf space because of their horizontal shape, but this $3 Target organizer remedies that issue by holding a dozen eggs per container — each of which measures 2.55 inches in height, 12.8 inches in width, and 3.8 inches across. Thanks to the protective covering on the top, I’ll be grabbing a few of these and stacking them on top of each other in the corner of my fridge.