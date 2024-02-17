Newsletters

If You Spot This “So Cute” $5 Target Easter Find, Buy 2

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock
Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

If you’re planning on decorating for Easter this year, then you need to hop on over to Target ASAP. The dollar spot section is currently packed with must-have Easter decorations, including a multipurpose jar that looks dressed for the occasion. 

Spotted by Target Junkie on TikTok and on Instagram, the glass jar in Target’s Bullseye’s Playground section of the store comes complete with a pair of ceramic bunny ears, and it’s selling for $5. It’s the perfect vessel to fill with jelly beans for an Easter basket, or to stack full of decorated faux Easter eggs for a dining table centerpiece. 

“And suddenly I’m decorating for Easter,” one commenter wrote on Target Junkie’s post. It’s hard not to want to make your whole personality these adorable jars after finding something this good.

Because this jar is part of Target’s dollar section, it’s not available to purchase online. That means, if it isn’t stocked in your store, you might be out of luck. However, there are a few alternatives available elsewhere that you might like just as much as the original. 

Amazon is selling a set of jars from Hyperspace in three sizes that come with black bunny ear lids for each. Shoppers who’ve bought them say that these are the “perfect size” for storing candy.

Joann Fabrics also has a glass jar with bunny ears available in its Easter decor selection. The ears on this jar are a bit more lifelike, and the glass jar has decorative ribbing down the sides.

Head to your closest Target to see if the bunny ears jar is available in the Bullseye’s Playground section. Then, get creative with all the different ways you can use it during the spring and Easter season.

