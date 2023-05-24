Target Is Recalling 5 Million Threshold Candles
Nothing quite beats the feeling of lighting a new candle, opening all of your windows, and allowing the fresh breeze to flow through your home. The aroma of the right candle can turn any day around, and the last thing you should be worried about when buying a new candle is whether or not it is actually safe to use. By the time a candle reaches a retail shelf, consumers should be able to assume that it is ready to burn while proposing no physical threat in doing so. A well-made candle can last anywhere from 5 to 8 hours of continuous burning before needing replacement, and usually comes in a nice, sturdy, glass jar.
While the list of benefits that candles offer can go on forever, Target is recalling 4.9 million candles due to six reported injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and now consumer safety is on the line.
Target brand Threshold candles are being recalled due to more than 100 reports of glass jars breaking and cracking during use. The recall, which was issued on May 18, warns consumers that lacerations or burns are possible when using the aforementioned candles and they should not risk injury by using them. Rather, the CPSC recommends “consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.”
The candles in question were sold nationwide both in-store and online from August 2019 to March 2023, range in price from $3 to $20, and include nearly 40 varieties in 5.5-ounce 1-wick, 14-ounce 3-wick, and 20-ounce 3-wick options. You can find a full list of the scents included in the recall here.
Joe Unger, a Target spokesperson, in a statement to the Associated Press, urged customers to return any items mentioned in the recall, as well as noted that the company is “committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests.”
