Target Is Recalling 5 Million Threshold Candles

Nothing quite beats the feeling of lighting a new candle, opening all of your windows, and allowing the fresh breeze to flow through your home. The aroma of the right candle can turn any day around, and the last thing you should be worried about when buying a new candle is whether or not it is actually safe to use. By the time a candle reaches a retail shelf, consumers should be able to assume that it is ready to burn while proposing no physical threat in doing so. A well-made candle can last anywhere from 5 to 8 hours of continuous burning before needing replacement, and usually comes in a nice, sturdy, glass jar.