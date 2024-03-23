Shoppers Are Obsessed with Target’s “Adorable” $5 Vases (You’ll Want Every Color!)
Calling all home decor lovers: Target just launched one of the cutest ceramic vases I’ve ever seen, and it’s the absolute perfect small-space spring accessory.
Just in time for the new season (and fresh flowers galore), Target’s Bullseye’s Playground section includes a $5 vase that’s shaped like a mini handbag — straps and all. As Instagram account @targetholler shows below, these ceramic designs come in two different colors and textures: a cream woven-looking version, and a mint-colored crosshatched option.
Both muted hues pair well with pretty much any decor style — proof that you can even display this Target find year-round. One Instagram user did make a comment about wanting “to get it and spray paint it black,” so they’re easily customizable, as well. Thanks to the compact size, these vases can style well on tabletops or mantels across your home — from nightstands to kitchen table centerpieces — yet leave plenty of room to display your favorite blooms. The built-in handles make bouquets transportable, too!
Even without flowers, these $5 purses double as fun decor on a bookshelf or entryway table (new catchall dish, anyone?). In fact, Instagram commenters are raving over how “adorable” they look in general. Head to your local Target ASAP to get your hands on one (or three) of these unique ceramic vases and elevate your spring floral setup. If they’re sold out or haven’t hit your store yet, though, know that you can find a similar (albeit more expensive) piece via Amazon.