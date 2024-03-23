Shoppers Are Obsessed with Target’s “Adorable” $5 Vases (You’ll Want Every Color!)

Even without flowers, these $5 purses double as fun decor on a bookshelf or entryway table (new catchall dish, anyone?). In fact, Instagram commenters are raving over how “adorable” they look in general. Head to your local Target ASAP to get your hands on one (or three) of these unique ceramic vases and elevate your spring floral setup. If they’re sold out or haven’t hit your store yet, though, know that you can find a similar (albeit more expensive) piece via Amazon.