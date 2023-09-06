Target Has a $5 Crystal Ball Stand, and TikTok Is Obsessed
Whether you’re ready to channel your inner fortune teller this spooky season or are simply looking for a creative way to store knickknacks, Target’s new Bullseye’s Playground (née Dollar Spot) $5 glass crystal ball stand might be right up your alley.
Recently TikTok content creator Monica (@llove.monicaa) headed to her local Target to show viewers what they could expect from Target’s Halloween collection — much of which can be found in the Bullseye’s Playground and costs between $1 and $5.
Since sharing her peek at Target’s Halloween offerings, Monica’s TikTok has received over 32,000 likes and 277,000 views. Although her video touches on plenty of Target items, many viewers found the glass crystal ball stand particularly captivating.
“Wow okay but that crystal ball stand is everything,” one TikToker commented.
“I got the crystal ball and filled it with candy!” another viewer wrote.
Sadly, Target’s Bullseye’s Playground products aren’t currently available to shop online, so you’ll have to head to your local store to hunt one down yourself. Once you’re there, you can ask a Target employee to check if your local store has any in its inventory.
However, if you absolutely must get your hands on some crystal ball decor, Target is also selling an Animated Skeleton Hand Foggy Crystal Ball for $25 through its Hyde & Eek Boutique line, a Magic Crystal Ball by Marlo Scrimizzi for $12.95, and a 2 Piece Healing Crystal Ball Sphere with a Wood Stand by Well Brite for $20.99.