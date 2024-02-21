Target’s $1 Faux Tulips Are Back, Just in Time for Spring (Grab a Bunch!)

These beautiful fabric tulips come in a variety of colors including white, yellow, pink, and purple, and you can also pick up individual stems. They’re absolutely perfect if you love to have faux bouquets around the house, or they can be worked into wreaths, centerpiece displays, or they could even be tucked into Easter baskets for a special touch.



“Tulips are back!” Meri from the Oh Target Bullseye Spot Instagram account wrote in a caption. Someone commented on her post, “Everything looks so pretty!”