Target’s $1 Faux Tulips Are Back, Just in Time for Spring (Grab a Bunch!)
Tulip season is almost here and Target is ready to celebrate. The store just brought back its $1 faux tulip stems to Bullseye’s Playground, and now it’s time for you to flex your imagination. How many ways can you use faux tulips in your spring decor (flower vases included!)?
These beautiful fabric tulips come in a variety of colors including white, yellow, pink, and purple, and you can also pick up individual stems. They’re absolutely perfect if you love to have faux bouquets around the house, or they can be worked into wreaths, centerpiece displays, or they could even be tucked into Easter baskets for a special touch.
“Tulips are back!” Meri from the Oh Target Bullseye Spot Instagram account wrote in a caption. Someone commented on her post, “Everything looks so pretty!”
You can even add these tulips to any preexisting faux flower arrangements you have to give them a springtime feel. How beautiful would a couple stems of white or yellow tulips look paired with this faux sedum flower arrangement from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia?
Or create your own arrangement using this vintage-style ribbed glass bud vase, also from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line. You can pick one up in either a small, medium, or large size, depending on how big you want your arrangement to be — or, grab all three to assemble a tulip vignette on your dining or coffee table.
Head to your nearest Target to pick up a few faux tulip stems and get yourself in the spring spirit. For only a few dollars, you can trick yourself into thinking that warm weather has already arrived and is here to stay!