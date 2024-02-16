Target Is Selling “So Cute” $15 Felt Garlands for Spring (and Easter!)
Can you hear that? If you listen closely, you can actually hear the Easter bunny hopping closer and closer — and that means spring (and lots of pretty spring aesthetics) is nearly here. To welcome in the giant egg-carrying rabbit (as well as the warm weather), you can check out Target’s current Easter decor offerings, including these adorable felt and raffia garlands from the store’s Threshold brand. Any bunny would love to see one of these garlands hanging on your mantle.
“Oh gosh! Where is all the time going??” Genesis from the Target Is Everything Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “Seems like yesterday I was decorating for Easter! Take a look at this year’s Easter finds!”
There are four garlands up for grabs, all of which are $15 each. The first is a string of felted bunny rabbits and Easter-colored pom-poms. Then there are two raffia garlands — one carrots and one Easter eggs. And finally, there’s a felted garland that looks like it reads “Happy Easter.”
“The garlands,” one person commented on the Instagram with a heart emoji, adding, “I love it all!” Another person wrote, “Everything is so cute!”
Because these garlands are brand new, they’re not yet available on Target’s website. But if your Target is already sold out, or if you can’t wait to get your paws on an Easter garland for your mantel or archway, then Target’s website does have a few options for you to choose from.
This cord and raffia carrot garland from National Tree Company is absolutely adorable and features 64 inches of delicious orange carrots.
Or, grab this fabric bunting-style garland, also from National Tree Company, while it’s marked down to under $9.
The Easter bunny will feel right at home when he eventually comes knocking at your door. Check your local Target to see if the felt and raffia Easter garlands are in stock or shop online to start thinking spring.