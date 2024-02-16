Target Is Selling “So Cute” $15 Felt Garlands for Spring (and Easter!)

Can you hear that? If you listen closely, you can actually hear the Easter bunny hopping closer and closer — and that means spring (and lots of pretty spring aesthetics) is nearly here. To welcome in the giant egg-carrying rabbit (as well as the warm weather), you can check out Target’s current Easter decor offerings, including these adorable felt and raffia garlands from the store’s Threshold brand. Any bunny would love to see one of these garlands hanging on your mantle.