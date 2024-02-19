This “Super Soft” $12 Target Pillow Looks Twice the Price (It’s So Fluffy!)
There’s just something about a pom pom or pouf that puts a smile on my face. They feel like the cherry on top of a really gorgeous couch or chair, and more often than not, you can find one that looks luxurious without the triple-digit price tag. And right now, you can make everyone who walks into your home smile with this adorable poof throw pillow from Target, which is on sale for just $12, but looks way more expensive than that.
This faux fur throw pillow comes in four colors (the beige tone is the one currently marked down) and is a substantial 16-inches round, making it a great size for cuddling! The faux fur exterior is a longer pile, making it super fluffy and a true-blue poof.
Plus, this throw pillow has great reviews on Target’s website. One person said the poof pillow is “super cute,” adding, “It is super soft but firm, very fluffy, seems to be of excellent quality, nice material, [and] cool decor for any usage. The size is just right … I did put it in the dryer on air dry for 30 minutes to fluff it up [and] give it some character. I also added a bunch of dryer sheets to make it smell nicely. Highly recommend doing that prior to usage. It really helped the pillow.”
“Love this little pillow,” another reviewer wrote. “Great quality! Washes well. I normally don’t wash throw pillows but something spilled on this one so my husband put it in the wash. Still looks great! The size is really nice too, especially if you have a smaller couch.”
Even though this throw poof isn’t a perfect sphere, the good news is that it’s not so oversized that it’ll take up so much space on your couch or bed.
So if you’re looking to add a cozier vibe to your living room or bedroom, pick up one of these Target poufs while they’re marked down. With this much fluff, you won’t be able to say no.