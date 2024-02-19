Target’s Latest Spring Find Is a $3 Must-Have

So if you want to grab a couple for any upcoming spring events, it’s best to swoop in early and pick them up in-store while they’re in stock. But if these floral-forward plates have you impatiently thinking ahead to spring, there’s a set of small soy-sauce dishes available on Amazon that would be the perfect thing to pair with the larger Target melamine bowls. These little ceramic dishes are an ideal size to use as salt cellars or for dipping sauces, and you can get a set of six for just under $30.