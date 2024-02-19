Target’s Latest Spring Find Is a $3 Must-Have
It may be a few weeks until you see actual blooms sprouting out of the ground, but if you take a walk through Target’s kitchenware aisle, you’ll probably stumble onto these gorgeous spring flowers that came early.
Available in both yellow and pink, Target just debuted two new flower bowls from its Room Essentials brand that look perfect for garden parties. While the flower bowls look like they’re made from ceramic, they’re actually made up of a durable BPA-free melamine that’s dishwasher-safe and designed to be used on the patio (surrounded by greenery, butterflies, twinkle lights, fairies, and gnomes, of course).
Spotted by Meri on Instagram (@dltree_target_ross_finds), these flower bowls are part of Target’s larger Easter and spring collection and aren’t yet available online, although the Instagram shows they’re on sale for $3 each. (Another TikTok shows them in a blue colorway with a purple center.)
So if you want to grab a couple for any upcoming spring events, it’s best to swoop in early and pick them up in-store while they’re in stock. But if these floral-forward plates have you impatiently thinking ahead to spring, there’s a set of small soy-sauce dishes available on Amazon that would be the perfect thing to pair with the larger Target melamine bowls. These little ceramic dishes are an ideal size to use as salt cellars or for dipping sauces, and you can get a set of six for just under $30.
Kick your garden party plans into high gear and start stockpiling tableware that fits the theme. The Target Room Essentials flower bowls are definitely going to fly off the shelves, so grab a few while you can!