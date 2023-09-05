Target’s Ghost Water Pitcher Is Flying Off Shelves
Target is already welcoming the spooky season by selling Halloween-themed decor and accessories, one of which is a water pitcher that looks like an apparition.
Made with stoneware, the beverage server features a ghost shape, with its mouth as the spout. According to the retailer, the microwave-safe item also comes with a handle for easy pouring, and is great for both hot and cold beverages.
In terms of aesthetics, it doesn’t look as spooky as you think. In a TikTok post, you see the pitcher being used as a container for wooden spoons. Next to the white Smeg toaster and minimalist environment, the product does not look out of place.
Lastly, keeping it clean isn’t scary at all. You can simply pop it in the dishwasher and you’re all ghoul. I mean, good.
“I am DYING to find this!” said a commenter. Another added: “Literally one of the best Target items so far.”
As with many seasonal products, stock is limited, so if you want a ghost of a chance to snag this pitcher, you better hurry. You might have to check with several Target locations, as other customers have already found some places to be sold out.
And if you can’t find at physical stores, don’t lose your spirit. The $15 pitcher might still be available for shipping, depending on your location.
Buy: Threshold Halloween Ghost Stoneware Pitcher, $15