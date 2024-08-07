These “Gorgeous” $10 Target Mugs Are Finally Back in Stock, in 2 Perfect Fall Colors
Is it just me or is everyone else also getting pretty tired of the constant summer heat? Crisp fall air will be a welcome change after this summer of repeated heat waves, and as if I wasn’t already excited enough for the seasons to change, Joanna Gaines just made me even more excited to ring in autumn. Her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target just brought back its best-selling glass mugs, and there’s a brand-new color as part of the 2024 collection. Anyone up for pumpkin spice lattes?
“My coffee tastes so much better in a glass mug,” Jessica from Target Junkie wrote in an Instagram caption first posted on August 3. “These are back and in time for all of your fall drinks! We have a new color — Amber!!! They will officially become available this Sunday so set those alarms!”
“Love the shape! And colors too!” one person commented on Jessica’s post. Another added, “Oohh these are very pretty! I’m excited for fall, one of my favorite seasons!”
Also available in a smoky gray color, these tinted glass mugs from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia are meant for sipping spiced lattes, chai lattes, and warm apple cider. It’s a large 15-ounce size and can be washed in the dishwasher and reheated in the microwave just like your favorite ceramic mugs.
You’ll be able to pick one up for your collection on August 11.
Early reviewers of the glass mugs say that the mugs are definitely worth the hype. “This Hearth & Hand with Magnolia amber glass mug is gorgeous!” one reviewer wrote. “I brought it along on my camping trip … I thoroughly loved how beautifully this mug captured the sunlight while sitting next to the creek. The handle is not too thick or thin and feels perfectly shaped for my hand. The mug itself is easy to clean and store. I was worried about its fragility, but it handled all the bumping around in the cabinets as we traveled just fine.”
“This cup’s looks are deceiving,” another person wrote. “It’s bigger than it looks [and] holds more than we thought. It looks more fragile than it is; it’s tough. It can hold hot liquids or cold; you’d think hot liquids would be a problem. It has a very classy, elegant look.”
Although it’s still more than a few weeks away, this amber mug is already giving me all the fall feels. As soon as that first cold snap hits, this mug will never leave my hand.