Target’s “Adorable” $30 Bedroom Item Is a Must-Have This Holiday Season (It’s On Sale!)
During the holiday season, the Christmas tree isn’t the only thing I love decorating. While picking ornaments is always a highlight, I also love decorating my bedroom. There’s nothing more relaxing than getting in bed with festive sheets.
So when I discovered these Target Threshold holiday sheets on TikTok, I immediately clicked the link, especially since they’re 40% off right now.
The sheets come in four colors: Green Holly, a green base with red designs; Green/Red Plaid, a traditional plaid design; Ivory Winter Scene, a white base with green trees; and Ivory/Blue Snowflake, a white base with blue snowflakes. No matter which one you choose, they’ll make me feel like you’re sleeping in a winter wonderland.
Shoppers who have purchased this item really love them, too. They’ve left reviews like: “These are so nice and smooth. I bought the green trees, and they are fabulous. I would recommend it,” and, “I am shocked at how amazing these sheets are! I bought them because I thought the design was cute—100% based on aesthetics only—and I have not slept this well in forever! They are comfortable and soft, I will definitely be getting another set after the holidays.”
TikTokers are also excited about this discounted sale leaving comments like, “Commenting because I wanna stay on this side of TikTok,” “I have been thinking about them for weeks now and thanks to you I got the last one 🫶🏼” and, “Immediately ran to the Target app & ordered these 🤭🤭🤭”
This winter is all about coziness, and these Target sheets will surely contribute to that. I’m excited to head to Target to purchase my Green Holly sheets and to decorate my bedroom.