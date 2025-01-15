The $10 Must-Have Target Item That Belongs in an Art Gallery (and Your Home)
When styling your couch, do you think of adding throw blankets or do you opt for pillows? If pillows are your go-to, then the $10 Shaped Knot Pillow at Target is perfect for you. When I first saw this unique pillow, the design grabbed my attention (details matter, after all!). The knotted shape makes it easy to love.
This pillow is the perfect addition to anywhere in your home — whether it’s your couch, bed, or chair — and it’ll be a perfect conversation starter when guests come over. If you style it on your sofa, pairing it with other pillows on your couch will add depth and visuals to the seating area. However you choose to display it, this is a great way to experiment with different textures and colors — and it’s a great way to add personality into your home.
These beautiful pillows will brighten up your space. They come in four colors: Ivory, Light Green, Black, and Cobalt. Made of 100% polyester, it’s easy to spot or wipe clean.
“This is an absolute steal for $10. It’s so comfortable, a good stress reliever, and a sleep companion. Get two and you can put your hands in them and punch your partner :)” said a verified shopper on the Target website.
If you’ve been thinking about adding a twist to your space this year, this pillow is a great start. The knotted design is attention-grabbing. It’s both stylish and affordable, and you can’t really go wrong with this gem.
Available both online and in-stores, make sure you keep an eye out for this gem on your next Target visit. Who knows? You may snag one (or two) and find other home items that will pair perfectly with your new pillows.