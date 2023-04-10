This TikToker Turned a Target Lamp into a Tiny Greenhouse

Recently, TikTok content creator and plant enthusiast Krystal (@plantswithkrystal) ran into a problem when her alocasia maharani plant began outgrowing her propagation box, meaning it was time to move the plant to a cloche. Curious about what a cloche is? Basically, it’s a bell- or dome-shaped cover used to protect tiny indoor plants — in other words, think of it as a smallscale greenhouse!