People Are Buying This “Absolutely Perfect” $5 Target Gem for Every Room

The fluted trinket dish has a near-perfect rating on Target’s website with people writing that they use it for tea lights, paper clips, loose change, and their everyday jewelry. You could even use it to display bits of sea glass, or place it under a mini terracotta pot to catch excess water from a plant you’ve recently propagated. Or you can use it as a cone incense burner. However you choose to use this teeny, tiny trinket dish from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, you’re going to love it. It’s just so cute, so how could you not? Pick one up online or check to see if your Target has it in stock to get your hands on it ASAP.



Buy: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fluted Ceramic Trinket Dish, $4.99