People Are Buying This “Absolutely Perfect” $5 Target Gem for Every Room
What is it about little boxes, dishes, and plates that scream “must-have”? Is it just that the small size makes these trinkets and tchotchkes too cute to comprehend? Or is it that, with these adorable little luxuries, the options just feel endless? Whatever the case may be, there’s a new tiny trinket dish at Target you’ll need ASAP — and because it’s only $5, it’s an instant add to cart.
“Spotted this cute little thing today!!!” Alex from The Target Farmhouse Instagram account wrote in her caption, published March 14. “What would you use this for?”
The trinket dish is from Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line and it looks like something you’d pick up at an antique store with its flecked ceramic glaze and vintage-style fluting.
“So cute! Coffee spoon rest!” one person commented on Alex’s post. Another person said, “Cute for a nightstand to hold earrings and rings!”
Someone else suggested, “Individual butter pat dish for formal settings,” which makes me so excited for the endless ways you could use this when you’re hosting a dinner party. And another commenter said they’d use it for their car keys (although, it may even be too cute and tiny for that)!
The fluted trinket dish has a near-perfect rating on Target’s website with people writing that they use it for tea lights, paper clips, loose change, and their everyday jewelry. You could even use it to display bits of sea glass, or place it under a mini terracotta pot to catch excess water from a plant you’ve recently propagated. Or you can use it as a cone incense burner. However you choose to use this teeny, tiny trinket dish from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, you’re going to love it. It’s just so cute, so how could you not? Pick one up online or check to see if your Target has it in stock to get your hands on it ASAP.
Buy: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fluted Ceramic Trinket Dish, $4.99