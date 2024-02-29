Target’s Newest $5 Find Will Look So Cute on Your Kitchen Counter
When was the last time you stumbled upon a cute measuring cup? They’re all pretty much the same and all do the same job — except for this new measuring cup from Target’s Bullseye’s Playground. This adorable little pitcher not only measures your liquids in cups, fluid ounces, and milliliters, but it also looks so adorable that you’ll want to keep it on your kitchen counter even when you’re not using it.
TikToker TargetIsEverything recently spotted the $5 pitcher-style measuring cups, which come in both pink and clear glass and look like mini coffee pots. They have clear measurements printed on the exterior and can hold up to two cups (or a half-quart) of liquid, making them a great alternative to your standard liquid measuring cups.
The clear version is even slightly iridescent so you can feel a bit magical while you make your favorite baked goods. Or, imagine how pretty a small bouquet of flowers would look in one of these on a window sill? Hello, spring! Commenters on the TikTok instantly fell in love, saying things like “Well looks like I’m headed to Target tonight!!!”
Because these measuring cups are available at Target’s Bullseye’s Playground, they’re not available online. You can, however, pick up a measuring cup from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target that has a slightly different vibe, but is just as pretty.
Head to Target to see if those cute little coffee pot-style measuring cups are in the Bullseye’s Playground and give your baking tools a mini upgrade for just a few bucks. And pick up that floral checkerboard serving tray, too. It’s too good to pass up.