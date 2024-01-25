Target’s $12 Mini Lamps Are So Cute, You’ll Want One for Every Room

How many times have you looked at a side table, desk, or console table in your home and thought, “Looks great, but it’s totally missing something”? Before you litter the surface with tchotchkes in an effort to fill the gap, you may want to hit up your nearest Target to pick up one of the mini lamps the store currently has in stock. Not only will they add a bit of brightness to your space (literally), but they’ll also likely fill that void on the table in question and make it finally — finally! — feel complete.