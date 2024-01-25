Target’s $12 Mini Lamps Are So Cute, You’ll Want One for Every Room
How many times have you looked at a side table, desk, or console table in your home and thought, “Looks great, but it’s totally missing something”? Before you litter the surface with tchotchkes in an effort to fill the gap, you may want to hit up your nearest Target to pick up one of the mini lamps the store currently has in stock. Not only will they add a bit of brightness to your space (literally), but they’ll also likely fill that void on the table in question and make it finally — finally! — feel complete.
“New $12 mini lamps I found at Target,” Genesis from the Target Is Everything Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “These come in different colorful ribbed shades and faux marble! The perfect little lamp for your end table or desk.”
There are over 10 mini lamps to choose from, and each one has its own unique personality. You can go with something sleek and modern like the marble lamps with the tall cylinder shade if your aesthetic leans in to clean lines and minimalism. Just look how expensive this little lamp looks!
“Actually a lot better than expected,” one Target reviewer wrote about the faux marble lamp from Threshold. “Nice and bright without being glaring. Has good weight to it.” Someone else added, “Love the slick look. Small but show a pop with a great design. Looks great on my stand.”
Or, you can add a bit of color to your nightstand or side table with one of the glazed ceramic pieces. This one is a fun avocado green that would blend in well with vintage mod decor or an eclectic design.
“Cute little lamp!” one five-star reviewer wrote about the green Threshold mini lamp. “The matte finish and color goes well with my vintage stoneware pots and bowls.” Another person added, “It’s such a great quality lamp for the price and the color is stunning! Don’t think twice about this lamp.”
You can also meet somewhere in the middle with this wood-look mini lamp with a bell-shaped shade that will fit in nicely with neutral tones and a bohemian vibe.
They may be small, but these lamps will make a big impact on that surface in your home that just doesn’t seem complete. Grab one (or a bunch!) now while they’re in stock and only $12 a pop.