This $3 Mug and Coaster Set from Target Is a Must-Have for Plant Parents
If you or someone in your life is utterly obsessed with plants, then you need to get to Target — and fast. There is a $3 mug and coaster set available in Target’s dollar section that is causing quite a stir among plant-lovers on Instagram. And as it happens with all viral things, it’s quickly becoming hard to find, which means you need to act quickly if you want to get your hands on it.
The mug in the set is dotted with illustrations of houseplants (cacti, monstera, aloe, pothos, and more), all planted in colorful patterned pots. Adorable, right? But the coaster brings it to an entirely new level. The included ceramic coaster is … a leaf.
Cue the cuteness-induced squeals.
“I love a good Target haul, and I usually find so many great plant items in the dollar section,” the creator behind the Grown Wright Instagram account wrote in a recent caption of a post showing off the set. “I could not believe this cute mug and coaster set was only $3!”
The only con about this set is that it’s not currently available on Target’s website. That means you have to shop in-store to hopefully get your hands on one.
“I got it! Absolutely love mine!” one commenter wrote on the post. Another added, “Ran to Target last night and got the last one!! I was SO happy!!!”
“Mission for today: run over a couple of seas, an ocean, do a border crossing and get to a Target so I can buy a cup,” one plant lover from outside the U.S. hilariously commented. Someone else said, “Crying in Canada because this is so cute.”
If you are in the U.S. and have a Target near you, then this mug and coaster set is absolutely worth the hunt — especially if you’re a self-proclaimed plant parent with $3 to spare. It just doesn’t get much cuter than a ceramic leaf coaster, now does it?