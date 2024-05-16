Target’s Selling a “Super Cute” $15 Find That Brings the Garden Vibes Inside
If you’re the type of person who is always on the hunt for a new craft, then Target is going to be your new one-stop shop. There are a ton of fun craft kits available in a new Mondo Llama crafting collection (including punch needling, clay trinket dish making, and paint by numbers), but there’s one kit that stands out from the rest — and that’s the preserved moss kit.
Maybe you’ve already perused Etsy in search of the perfect preserved moss art for your space because they’re honestly so beautiful, especially if you’re a plant lover. These pieces bring the outdoors in and can even provide soundproofing and absorb echo. And because each preserved moss piece is handmade by an artisan, they can be extremely expensive, too, and rightfully so!
But right now, you can become a preserved moss artisan, yourself, thanks to a $15 Mondo Llama kit available at Target.
“Craft your way through summer with Mondo Llama — boredom doesn’t stand a chance!” the creator behind Target Does It Again wrote in a caption.
The preserved moss kit comes with everything you need to craft one of these gorgeous wall hangings — four bags of different moss varieties, a foam brush and glue for application, and a wooden frame to keep the piece tidy. Once you read through the basic instructions, you can layout your moss to your liking and get to gluing!
“Super cute and easy craft, highly recommend,” one five-star Target reviewer wrote. Another noted that this is a great mommy-and-me craft, writing, “Easy for a toddler to assemble! Looks professional and beautiful. Will be putting this in my husband’s office!”
Don’t let a rainy day dampen your summer vibes. Prepare for down days with these Mondo Llama craft kits and explore a potential new hobby. Who knows? This kit could inspire you to become the next great moss artist of our time!