This Cute $20 Target Find Is Perfect for Valentine’s Day (and the Rest of the Year)
With Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s all done and dusted, the next holiday to look forward to is Valentine’s Day — and Target is definitely going to get you in the romantic mood. Target just dropped the most adorable rose-shaped throw pillows, and they make the perfect year-round decor (or an excellent Valentine’s Day gift!).
“So many cute options available for Galentine’s Day!” Instagram account Target Is Everything recently wrote in a caption. You can see the rose pillow in the video along with Target’s new Valentine’s Day-themed plush blankets and heart-shaped pillows. Everything looks so cute together!
The Threshold rose pillow is made with a luxurious red velvet fabric and stuffed with polyester filling. It measures about 13 inches around, and the 3D design literally makes the rose pop on any chair, couch, or bed you put it on.
“It is so soft and so cute,” one Target reviewer wrote about the pillow. “It’s the perfect size for a throw pillow and you can tell it’s good quality. [I] do wish it was cheaper but still got it because it is easily my favorite throw pillow.”
Another person noted how well it goes with Target’s other Valentine’s Day items, writing, “Love this pillow. It’s very soft. I purchased it to complement the rose blanket. I love the color and it’s exactly how it’s pictured.”
The pillow is available both in Target stores and online, so pick it up ahead of the most romantic holiday of the year, and keep it on display on Valentine’s Day or for the whole year (it’s just that cute!). Grab yours now before they’re gone.