If you consider yourself a touch strange and unusual, à la Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, then you might be the type of person to keep certain Halloween decorations out all year round. And if this is you, then I just found your next Halloween-turned-everyday-home-decor obsession. It’s a gold snake-shaped taper candle holder from Target that will look as hauntingly gorgeous next to a bubbling, dry-ice-filled cauldron as it will on your coffee table in the middle of February.