Target Is Selling the Most Maximalist-Inspired Halloween Find That You’ll Use Year-Round
If you consider yourself a touch strange and unusual, à la Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice, then you might be the type of person to keep certain Halloween decorations out all year round. And if this is you, then I just found your next Halloween-turned-everyday-home-decor obsession. It’s a gold snake-shaped taper candle holder from Target that will look as hauntingly gorgeous next to a bubbling, dry-ice-filled cauldron as it will on your coffee table in the middle of February.
Spotted recently by Jessica from Target Junkie, Target’s new snake candle holders (available as both a single and a double holder) look like something pulled out of a Victorian-era haunted mansion. They’re a bit gaudy and oddly realistic, and they’ll fit right in with any eccentric, eclectic decor scheme.
“Give me all of [the] spooky vibes please,” Jessica wrote in a recent caption. “This collection is so much fun!”
“I got these to add a maximalist vibe to my 1968 pink tiled bathroom,” one person wrote in their review of the snake candle holders, noting that they paired them with taper candles from Target’s dollar spot.
The holders are made with lightweight aluminum and stand about six inches tall. The coiled base ensures your taper candles will stay steady as they burn.
The double snake candle holder features two snakes intertwined with each other, and they hold the candles up at different heights, adding some variation like a traditional candelabra would. How cool would this look in the center of your dining room table?
“I bought this online and it was delivered in perfect condition,” another Target shopper wrote. “It looks great and my friends are envious!”
Grab these snake candle holders from Target while you’re still in your own personal Reputation Era and you’ll find that you keep reaching for them well past Halloween. They’re just that fun!
Buy: Threshold Single Snake Taper Candle Holder, $10
Buy: Threshold Double Snake Taper Candle Holder, $20