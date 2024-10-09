Target Is Selling “So Cute” Mugs for Just $5 (They Look Nearly 10x the Price!)

And the best thing about these mugs is that they’re just $5 each. That means you can collect the entire set or grab a few mugs in the same color to create your own collection for $20. You could even double up on a few and still spend less than $50! That’s a huge steal.



Head to Target to grab these mugs while they’re still in stock on store shelves, or pick a few up online and they’ll ship straight to your door!



Buy: Room Essentials Green Glass Mug with Blue Handle, $5

Buy: Room Essentials Orange Glass Mug with Pink Handle, $5