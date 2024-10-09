Target Is Selling “So Cute” Mugs for Just $5 (They Look Nearly 10x the Price!)
If you’ve been pining over new glassware but just can’t justify dropping upwards of $20 per glass, please turn your attention to Target. Target’s Room Essentials brand just released four new glass mugs that look like they came from a high-end home store, but the kicker is that they’re just $5 each.
“Up your beverage game … ” the creator behind the Target Does It Again Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. And although her Reel shows a bunch of different new cups and glasses at Target (like mugs with hot dogs on them, another shaped like a hamburger, and an earthenware winky-face mug) the squiggle-handle glass mugs really stand out from the crowd.
These new Room Essentials mugs are made with transparent glass and each feature a squiggly glass handle in a contrasting color. They’re suitable for both hot and cold beverages, are dishwasher-safe, and come in a spacious 15-ounce size that’s perfect for a big gulp of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.
“Adorable,” one Target shopper wrote about the mug. “This mug is so cute! Lightweight and the colors are beautiful!”
The mug comes in an amber-colored orange, a dark teal green, a light cool-toned berry, and even an iridescent clear tone that shimmers rainbow in the light.
And the best thing about these mugs is that they’re just $5 each. That means you can collect the entire set or grab a few mugs in the same color to create your own collection for $20. You could even double up on a few and still spend less than $50! That’s a huge steal.
Head to Target to grab these mugs while they’re still in stock on store shelves, or pick a few up online and they’ll ship straight to your door!
Buy: Room Essentials Green Glass Mug with Blue Handle, $5
Buy: Room Essentials Orange Glass Mug with Pink Handle, $5