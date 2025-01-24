This Target Chair Looks Just Like a CB2 Favorite (It’s Less Than Half the Price!)
During the cold winter months, it’s ideal to have a spot to curl up with a good book and get cozy for an afternoon or evening. CB2’s cozy sofas and chairs are popular favorites, especially Fitz Channeled White Boucle Swivel Chair. It’s upholstered with a super plush and fuzzy fabric that reviewers say is “comfortable and stylish.” However, the over $1,000 price tag is enough to make you shiver.
Luckily, there’s an alternative to the Fitz chair at Target that has nearly all the same specs, but comes in at over $600 less than the OG. It’s from Target’s Threshold brand, and it’s worth a try if you’ve been eyeing the Fitz but can’t justify shelling out the money.
The Threshold swivel chair features a similar fuzzy boucle upholstery and comes with two matching throw pillows to make this seat even comfier. It should be noted that reviewers were surprised that the chair wasn’t as “oversized” as the listing suggests, but at over 28 inches tall, 37 inches wide, and 36 inches deep, it’s almost exactly as big as CB2’s Fitz. If you’re trying to get a better idea of its size, Target also has a “See it in your space” option that might help.
You may want to pair your chair with an ottoman to better kick back and relax with a good read. Luckily, Threshold has you covered there, too, with a round ottoman in a similar fuzzy fabric. With that, plus the swivel feature, you’ll be all set to get through the colder months.
Get the CB2 look without the price tag and pick up the Target version of the brand’s best-selling boucle chair for just $400. It’ll add elegance and coziness to your space and give you a great spot to wait out the rest of the winter.