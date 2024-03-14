Target Is Selling a Gorgeous New Chair and Shoppers Say It’s “Everything”
If you’re the type of person who would take a good book over TV or a movie any day, then you need to check out this new armchair from Target, which is the ultimate reading chair. From the Threshold designed with Studio McGee collection, the chair gives you everything you want from a reading chair — a wide cushioned seat to curl up in, comfy, ergonomically shaped arms that aren’t too high or too low, and plush upholstery that invites you to hunker down with a good read.
Spotted by the creator behind the Target Does It Again Instagram page, the Studio McGee chair is now available to purchase at select stores, but you can also pick it up online. And although it shows up as sage green in the Instagram pic, the chair is actually a neutral beige.
“That chair is everything,” one person commented on the Target Does It Again post, with another person adding, “Love the chair!!”
“This is a gorgeous, of the moment, accent chair,” one Target reviewer wrote on the site. “It’s curvaceous and walks the line between traditional and modern … very high style and yet somehow familiar and comforting.”
Another reviewer wrote, “My daughter wanted to get an upholstered chair to replace a hard wooden chair in her room. We came across this cute design in Target and she decided it fit her needs. Specifically she wanted a chair that wasn’t too big, and that [she] could curl up in to read … great purchase. Bonus: Comes in a great box that our cat enjoys.”
Get ready to kick back and relax in your new Threshold chair. It’s just as pretty as it is cozy. And with a cup of tea, a comfy blanket, and, of course, a good read, you’re ready to spend a relaxing evening in.