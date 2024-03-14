Newsletters

Target Is Selling a Gorgeous New Chair and Shoppers Say It’s “Everything”

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Target store building. Target Corporation is the eighth-largest retailer in the United States, and is a component of the S&amp;P 500 Index
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock

If you’re the type of person who would take a good book over TV or a movie any day, then you need to check out this new armchair from Target, which is the ultimate reading chair. From the Threshold designed with Studio McGee collection, the chair gives you everything you want from a reading chair — a wide cushioned seat to curl up in, comfy, ergonomically shaped arms that aren’t too high or too low, and plush upholstery that invites you to hunker down with a good read.

Spotted by the creator behind the Target Does It Again Instagram page, the Studio McGee chair is now available to purchase at select stores, but you can also pick it up online. And although it shows up as sage green in the Instagram pic, the chair is actually a neutral beige.

“That chair is everything,” one person commented on the Target Does It Again post, with another person adding, “Love the chair!!”

Threshold designed with Studio McGee Wing Arm Accent Chair
$360
Target
Buy Now

“This is a gorgeous, of the moment, accent chair,” one Target reviewer wrote on the site. “It’s curvaceous and walks the line between traditional and modern … very high style and yet somehow familiar and comforting.”

Another reviewer wrote, “My daughter wanted to get an upholstered chair to replace a hard wooden chair in her room. We came across this cute design in Target and she decided it fit her needs. Specifically she wanted a chair that wasn’t too big, and that [she] could curl up in to read … great purchase. Bonus: Comes in a great box that our cat enjoys.”

Get ready to kick back and relax in your new Threshold chair. It’s just as pretty as it is cozy. And with a cup of tea, a comfy blanket, and, of course, a good read, you’re ready to spend a relaxing evening in.

Filed in:
Living Room
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits