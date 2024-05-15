People Are Buying This “Perfect” Target Gem for Every Room in the House

Sometimes you get that feeling in a space that something is missing — you just need that extra special piece to really complete the room. And that special something may be this super sleek black metal accent table from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Home with Magnolia line at Target. It’s simple yet high-impact, and it’s so versatile because you can remove the top tray to use on your coffee table or to add an extra flat spot for drinks on the couch.