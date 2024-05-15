People Are Buying This “Perfect” Target Gem for Every Room in the House
Sometimes you get that feeling in a space that something is missing — you just need that extra special piece to really complete the room. And that special something may be this super sleek black metal accent table from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Home with Magnolia line at Target. It’s simple yet high-impact, and it’s so versatile because you can remove the top tray to use on your coffee table or to add an extra flat spot for drinks on the couch.
“My favorite accent side table!” the creator behind Target Mom Ventures wrote in a recent caption. “Love how you can remove the tray.”
Because the tray doesn’t have handles, the table looks like a solid piece. You’d never know it can break into two! It also features powder-coated legs and leveling feet so you can always make sure your table is as sturdy as possible.
People in the comments of the Instagram post and in the online reviews sing the praises of this table, with one person writing in their five-star review, “Fits the space I had perfectly, looks great, and [I] love that the feet are adjustable so there is no wobble.”
Someone else added, “Just love this little table that has many options! It could be used as a side table or lamp table, etc. Also … The top comes off and [is] used as a tray! Just love love it!,” while another commenter said, “Love this table! It’s the perfect size for an end table or side table. Love the style, and easy to move around.”
Plus, so many people attested to the fact that this table is such high-quality. And you don’t need to assemble anything when you take it out of the box! Just fold the table legs out, and it’s ready to use.
Grab the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia tray table at your nearest Target or pick it up online. You’ll find so many ways to style and use this piece that you may just have to treat yourself to a second one!