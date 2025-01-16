Target Is Selling the Cutest $10 Bathroom Item in 2 Different Colors (You’ll Want Them Both!)
Bath rugs are a simple way to showcase your personality in your bathroom. Whether you’re drawn to neutral-colored rugs that reflect a warm and cozy vibe or you prefer something festive instead, the rug you choose can make a big difference. And it’s not just about you — the guest who visits your bathroom will notice your intentional choice of rug, too. If you’re someone who enjoys bold, fun, and cute bathroom decor, the $10 Valentine’s Day-shaped heart nonslip bath rug is perfect for you. Can you really beat that price for such a cute bathroom item?
On my recent Target trip, I stumbled upon this rug and couldn’t resist sharing it. It comes in two colors, dark red and pink. It’s perfect for anyone who loves to switch up their bathroom for holidays, loves heart-themed decor, or simply just wants to add a fresh, fun touch to their bathroom.
The rug measures 24 inches long and 24 inches wide, making it perfect for small bathrooms. Also, it’s machine washable, making cleaning days easier. Plus, it features a nonskid backing, which will help prevent the rug from slipping and sliding on the floor. I know I am not the only one who hates when rugs move around a lot.
Because this item is relatively new, there aren’t a lot of reviews on the Target site, but one satisfied customer did give it a 5-star rating. However, TikTokers are already sharing videos of it in their homes and leaving comments like, “bye that’s so cute 😩” and “ I’m OBSESSED! 😍”.
Imagine how cute your bathroom would look with red, white, or pink towels, and this rug. If you love it as much as I do, don’t forget to grab one before they sell out.