Target’s “So Good” New $3 Serving Trays Are Ideal for Spring (and Easter!)
Spring has officially sprung at all of your favorite stores! If you’ve been on the hunt for some affordable springtime or Easter decor to wash away those winter blues, then it’s time to go shopping. Walmart and Target have so many cute Easter-themed items, and with prices starting at $.50 you might find yourself hopping out with more than a few bags full of goodies.
The creator of the Target Gems Instagram account spotted some adorable themed serving trays — perfect for hosting or bringing with you to spring or Easter gatherings — available in Target’s dollar spot.
A few of the Target trays have spaces to load up with dip and then surround with chips, whereas others are more multi-purpose, including an adorable plaid-patterned egg-shaped tray and a rectangular tray with a floral border. Each tray is only $3 to $5.
“Really loving these trays!!” one person commented on the post. Another person said, “They are all so good!”
Meanwhile, the Walmart Gems Instagram account also shared a few great finds from the new Easter aisle at Walmart. A few stand-outs include the speckled ceramic egg tray (how cute would this be to display your decorated Easter eggs?), a colorful yet neutral-toned egg wreath that is only $18, and an adorable wooden bunny tray that would look so cute filled with pink, blue, and green candies.
“Walmart is starting to bring in decorations for spring and Easter and there are so many cute items!” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “My favorite is the bunny serving tray, but a lot of these are seriously too cute to pass up!”
Most of these finds haven’t hit Walmart’s website yet, so if you see something you like, definitely check your closest store to see if it’s in stock.