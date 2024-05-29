This Popular Lightweight Quilt is the Perfect Summer Bedding Essential (It’s on Major Sale!)
No item makes any given space feel like home quite like a soft, cozy blanket. But, with summer here, you probably don’t feel like wrapping yourself in a stifling comforter or snuggly fleece throw. Instead, you’ll want to outfit your bed in a lightweight covering that’s well-equipped to handle the rising temps. Quilts are perfect for this, and one of our favorites happens to be from The Company Store. Not only is the brand’s Company Cotton Voile Quilt ideal for summer nights, but it’s also majorly discounted as part of the retailer’s Hello Sunshine sale, which runs this week only. You can score up to 35% off The Company Store’s bestsellers when you use code SHINE24 at checkout.
This particular quilt is 35% off, so now is your chance to snag it for under $150. Translation: You’re investing in your own well-being and relaxation — now at an even lower price point than you normally could. For a delightfully breezy layering piece, look no further than the Company Cotton Voile Quilt.
What Is the Company Cotton Voile Quilt?
Thanks to its lighter weight, the Company Cotton Voile Quilt is great for layering warmth without a struggle. Soft with a hand-quilted texture, it boasts a slight shine that will add a sleek coziness to your bed in addition to its refreshing cooling benefits. On top of all of that, it has a 100% cotton voile shell and 100% cotton fill that makes it comfy and breathable. Based on reviews, Mushroom is one of the most popular colors, but it isn’t the only shade that’s made waves with this bestselling quilt. Although select hues are already selling out, the quilt is still available in 16 colors, from white to merlot.
What’s really fantastic about this quilt is that you can use it all year. In the summer, it can replace heavy comforters and top sheets as a cooler alternative — once the chill arrives, you can layer it with other bedding for a snug and toasty night’s rest. If you have a bed with a box spring, it’s recommended that you size up with this quilt for optimal coverage.
Why We Love the Company Cotton Voile Quilt
Our editors have tested countless quilts, but this one stands out as one of the best — so much so that it won a spot on our Best List in the “Best Value” category. “In the colder months, I use it as a layer between sheets and duvet; in the warmer months, it’s the main bedding with just sheets,” noted tester and contributor Tara. Of course, we’re not the only ones who love it. The Company Store shoppers also can’t stop buying the everyday essential. “I’m creating a new look and loved the jade color (really kind of a blue-green) against the dark wood headboard,” one reviewer wrote. “The quilt is a nice weight and looks as if it will wash well when needed. I look everywhere but usually end up buying at The Company Store.”
Exclusive to The Company Store, the voile quilt is currently on sale for 35% off with code SHINE24, just in time for the shifting weather. It ships for free in one to two business days, meaning you can have it in your bedroom or guest room ASAP. A customer who called the quilt “worth every penny” had this to say about the blanket she picked up in deep teal: “The first thing I noticed about this quilt is the stunning color. It is so saturated and rich and calming. Like the deepest stormy ocean. And it is soft as butter. It’s the perfect weight, too. It makes me happy every time I come into the bedroom!” And who doesn’t love a good serotonin boost?
Buy: Company Cotton Voile Quilt, Full/Queen, $135.90 (normally $189)