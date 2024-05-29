This Popular Lightweight Quilt is the Perfect Summer Bedding Essential (It’s on Major Sale!)

Our editors have tested countless quilts, but this one stands out as one of the best — so much so that it won a spot on our Best List in the “Best Value” category. “In the colder months, I use it as a layer between sheets and duvet; in the warmer months, it’s the main bedding with just sheets,” noted tester and contributor Tara. Of course, we’re not the only ones who love it. The Company Store shoppers also can’t stop buying the everyday essential. “I’m creating a new look and loved the jade color (really kind of a blue-green) against the dark wood headboard,” one reviewer wrote. “The quilt is a nice weight and looks as if it will wash well when needed. I look everywhere but usually end up buying at The Company Store.”