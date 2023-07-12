The Editor-Favorite Cleaning Solution That Made My Bathtub Look Brand New (It’s on Sale for Prime Day!)
Your bathroom is a place dedicated to getting clean — so how on earth does it get so dirty? Between scrubbing the sink free of toothpaste and making sure the bath is soap-scum-free, tending to a tidy bathroom comes with its fair share of grunt work.
One thing that makes it easier? Having the right cleaning gear on-hand. Therapy Clean has a variety of cleaning solutions that work quickly and effectively to cut through dirt and grime that can age surfaces in the home and make them look dull. While the Stainless Steel Cleaner made commerce writer Erin Cavoto’s refrigerator sparkle, the Tub & Tile Cleaner totally refreshed my bathtub and gave it new life! And here’s the best part: Some of Therapy Clean’s best-selling products — yes, including the Tub & Tile Cleaner! — are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.
What is the Therapy Clean Tub & Tile Cleaner?
The Therapy Clean Tub & Tile Cleaner is a plant-based, natural cleaning product that eliminates soap scum and hard water stains from your tub and tile, without requiring you to use a ton of elbow grease to do so. It also works as a tile grout cleaner. This Therapy Clean product also boasts a pleasant grapefruit scent that will help your bathroom smell fresh and clean.
Why We Love the Therapy Clean Tub & Tile Cleaner
“After a busy week, my bathroom was a little messier than usual,” Erin wrote. “Embarrassingly enough, that messiness included my bathtub, which was overdue for a thorough scrub. I’d finally made it through the last of my half-empty bathroom cleaners, and needing a new one, I immediately reached for the Tub & Tile Cleaner that was in my bathroom cabinet. The grapefruit essential oil-infused cleaner comes in a 16-oz. spray bottle, and it doesn’t take much work to get good results. After spraying my entire tub, I let the solution sit for a moment before getting to work — five minutes tops. By the time I started wiping down my cleaner-coated bathtub, the dirt immediately broke away.”
Erin was shocked to see that the grime fell away in a “single swipe” and that it slid right down the drain. “I couldn’t believe how quickly the Tub & Tile Cleaner worked to break down the scum, and I didn’t have to work hard to make it disappear,” She wrote. “I knew the cleaner has a fast-acting formula, but after trying so many other brands, I was used to that only being for show — Therapy Clean actually delivered. In the end, my bathtub looked better than it did when I moved into my apartment nearly two years ago! What’s even better is that it’s a multi-purpose bathroom cleaner that works on toilets, showers, wall tiles, and jets.”
Not only are Therapy Clean’s cleaning solutions highly effective, they’re incredibly affordable. During Prime Day, $16.95 can score you two bottles of the Tub & Tile Cleaner, which will last for a while. It’s a must-have!
Buy: Therapy Clean Tub & Tile Cleaner (2-Pack), $16.95 (was $19.95)