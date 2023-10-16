This Whimsical Mushroom Decor Is Made from Thrift Store Staples
Get ready to turn your garden into a whimsical fairyland for just a few dollars. TikTokers are crafting gorgeous glass mushrooms out of thrifted dishware and this DIY project is so simple that you may just become addicted to making mushrooms.
Drew and April, the TikTokers behind the Short Hobby Garden TikTok account, shared their process for making their thrifted crystal mushrooms and the process starts, of course, with a trip to the thrift store. There, you’re going to be looking for glass bowls and vases to form your mushroom caps and stems.
But, as Drew pointed out, you can’t pick up any old glass bowl and vase — “The mating surfaces of the vase and the bowl need to be as flat as possible,” he said in his video. This will ensure the cap and stem will cement together after the epoxy is applied.
Then, it’s as simple as cleaning the bowls and vases (candlesticks could also work well — just make sure your mushroom isn’t too top-heavy) and mixing together your two-part epoxy.
If your epoxy spreads when you connect the vase with the bowl, then you know you have a good adhesion that’s going to last, Drew said. “Your working time is very, very quick,” he continued, noting that the epoxy will set in about five minutes. So pre-plan which bowls will go onto which vases before you mix your epoxy together.
This TikTok user even made a glass sunflower out of plates and a ladle — so feel free to get as creative as possible! And you can also add some LED lights or solar lights underneath the vases to make your mushrooms come to life at night.
You’ll never look at the glassware and dishware section of the thrift store the same way once you start making these glass mushrooms. And that’s definitely not a bad thing.