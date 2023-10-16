This Whimsical Mushroom Decor Is Made from Thrift Store Staples

If your epoxy spreads when you connect the vase with the bowl, then you know you have a good adhesion that’s going to last, Drew said. “Your working time is very, very quick,” he continued, noting that the epoxy will set in about five minutes. So pre-plan which bowls will go onto which vases before you mix your epoxy together.



This TikTok user even made a glass sunflower out of plates and a ladle — so feel free to get as creative as possible! And you can also add some LED lights or solar lights underneath the vases to make your mushrooms come to life at night.