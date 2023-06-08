This TikToker Shared a Brilliant Way to Make Thrifted Art Look More Modern
Have you ever found gorgeous vintage art that doesn’t quite mesh with the more modern aspects of your home? According to a viral TikTok, the solution is simple: You can spruce up any piece by giving its art mat a fresh coat of paint.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Content creator Christina Dennis (@thediymommy) shared this tip in a recent video, in which she recounts how she found a vintage floral painting at her local thrift store. After noting that the artwork comes with a dated-looking mat, she decided to freshen it up.
First, Dennis protected the original artwork by dividing it from its art mat with masking tape. Then, she covered the mat with black acrylic paint. After the acrylic paint, she returned the artwork to its frame, complete with a fresh new pop of color that contrasts with the cream background of the original piece.
“This makes this floral art really stand out and [adds] some drama to this piece,” she writes in the video.
“I love how this turned out, and I think it truly updated this piece!” Dennis captioned her TikTok.
Judging by the video’s popularity, plenty of DIY enthusiasts agree. At the time of writing, Dennis’ TikTok has received over 12,400 likes and 142,700 views.
“Looks amazing!” one TikToker commented. “Would’ve loved a sage or dark green too!”
Another added: “OMG! Didn’t see this coming!! Absolutely love it!!”
Other commenters chimed in with some tips for making the most out of Dennis’ art mat hack.
“Another way is to add some gold leaf to an existing painting,” a viewer wrote.
If you try this DIY for yourself, one commenter stresses the importance of keeping the artwork in a temperate room.
“I work in framing,” they said. “If you want to keep this art long-term, beware of humidity. The art will stick to the glass.”