This TikToker Shared a Brilliant Way to Make Thrifted Art Look More Modern

Other commenters chimed in with some tips for making the most out of Dennis’ art mat hack.



“Another way is to add some gold leaf to an existing painting,” a viewer wrote.



If you try this DIY for yourself, one commenter stresses the importance of keeping the artwork in a temperate room.



“I work in framing,” they said. “If you want to keep this art long-term, beware of humidity. The art will stick to the glass.”