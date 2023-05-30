This TikToker Used Thrifted Cabinets in Her Kitchen, and It’s So Whimsical
Shavonne, an interior design expert and content creator on TikTok, proves that with a bit of imagination, anyone can turn an unwanted thrift-store item into functional storage that looks like something straight out of the wizarding world.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
In her video, she shows a pair of wooden cabinets at a thrift shop, then cuts to her concept on design software SketchUp. Her plan was to use her thrift finds like a pair of bookends, with each cabinet as a border for the actual shelves.
She then gets to work, first restoring the cabinets by removing odors using old newspapers. To make the inside of the case pop, she put in Harry Potter-inspired wallpaper. After that, she put up the shelves and a couple of sconces before applying paint and decorating with picture frames, candles, dinnerware, houseplants, and even a Winged Key.
The outcome of all her planning and effort is a shelf so charming and whimsical, it would perfectly fit in fantasy settings like Hogwarts’ herbology greenhouse.
“When others just walked past these cabinets at the thrift store, I scooped them up and understood the assignment,” said Shavonne.
And understood the assignment she did. Here’s a more detailed clip of her process.
All her followers of course loved the result of her DIY project.
“Gorgeous find and execution!!!”
“Love the old with the new, the contrast is breathtaking.”
“You’re a Potterhead?! I think we’re soulmates,” another commenter said, to which Shavonne replied: “Yes I am!”
So, the next time you visit a thrift store, remember to keep your eyes open and your creative juices flowing. You never know if you’ll stumble upon a hidden gem (or an enchanted cupboard)!