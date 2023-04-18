This TikToker Transformed a Thrifted Mirror into a Pink Gilded Masterpiece
DIYing with faux gold leaf has been trending on social media for a while now, but one crafty couple is adding a cool Barbiecore-inspired twist to the project. TikTok creators Paul & George scored a stunning, affordable antique mirror at a thrift shop, and they decided to give it a vibrant gilded twist, adding chrome pink “zhuzh” to its intricate gold frame.
Showing off the mirror in its already gorgeous “before” state, the pair explained how they transformed it into a Dreamhouse-approved DIY statement piece. They began by “masking up the glass” to prevent any paint or debris from ending up there, hand-painting gilding adhesive all along the frame. They then added multiple layers of rose-tinted gold leaf foil, using a soft brush to wipe away any extra foil — joking that the resulting pink mess in their kitchen looked like they “murdered Tinkerbell.”
Topping it off with a coat of clear varnish, they removed the covering from the glass and debuted the sophisticated, shiny pink mirror that Barbie and all her pals would surely love. In a follow-up video, they shared one seriously helpful pro tip to minimize foil leaf mess for anyone who tries to recreate the mirror (or any other gilded project) themselves: Use an old vacuum as you brush away the excess with a soft brush, which will help clean as you go.
The video quickly racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with people loving the second lease on life the duo gave to their antique find, which they noted they got for a “tenner.” ICYDK, that’s British for a ten-pound note, aka around $12 USD.
Along with a few affordable essentials you can snag on Amazon, plenty of patience (especially when it comes to cleanup duty), and a little bit of whimsy, and you can create your very own Barbiecore mirror, too.