This TikToker Created a Beautiful Backsplash with Thrifted Plates

“For years now, I’ve been thrifting and flea-marketing blue plates and porcelain. I get them for about a dollar or two and unfortunately, a lot of them are damaged or already broken,” the creator behind the Wanderingpeacockhouse TikTok account said in a recent video. “So, I take them, and I put them on my wall, treating them like tile and putting them together like a beautiful mosaic. And I absolutely adore and love how the effect is in my kitchen.”