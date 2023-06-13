This TikToker Created a Beautiful Backsplash with Thrifted Plates
If you’re itching to replace your kitchen or bathroom backsplash but don’t have the budget to invest in tile, then you need to see how this TikToker transformed her space using nothing but a bit of mortar and shards of vintage and antique plates.
“For years now, I’ve been thrifting and flea-marketing blue plates and porcelain. I get them for about a dollar or two and unfortunately, a lot of them are damaged or already broken,” the creator behind the Wanderingpeacockhouse TikTok account said in a recent video. “So, I take them, and I put them on my wall, treating them like tile and putting them together like a beautiful mosaic. And I absolutely adore and love how the effect is in my kitchen.”
“And no other kitchen will ever look like yours,” one commenter wrote. “It feels magical.” Another commenter likened it to Starry Night by Van Gogh.
The tile backsplash actually bled out onto the creator’s entire kitchen — all four walls are covered in bits of blue porcelain. And no, this is definitely not a project that came together in a weekend. The TikTok creator said in a May video caption that she finally completed all the walls after seven years of collecting, breaking, and mosaicing.
And because she completed the process over a long period of time, she was able to find the perfect pieces to include in specific areas — like these broken teacups that are now little alcoves for treasures.
Plus, the mosaic process is organic and can change over time. So when the TikTok creator upgraded her stove, she was able to fill in the backsplash space where the old stove was and make it look like the mosaic has always been there.
Thrifted plates aren’t just thrifted plates anymore. Start collecting for your next big adventure!