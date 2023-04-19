This TikToker Turned Thrifted Teapots into Something Magical
You’re never going to look at thrift-store teapots the same after you see how one artist on TikTok is transforming them completely. TikTok user Ashley Voortman (@peculiarlyashley) flipped an old ceramic teapot she snagged for $5.99 into a magical fairy house, complete with lights, stained glass windows, and mossy nooks and crannies.
Voortman has been doing teapot transformation art over on her TikTok page for a while, having transformed one pot into something covered in clay ears and another into an industrial city. This time around, she decided to turn this teapot into a whimsical fairy home lit by LED lights.
“I am doing a fairy mushroom garden, so I need some circle windows,” Voortman said in her video. “Because if you know me, you know I love a circle window.” She built the windows using plastic jar caps and plastic packaging encased in clay. Voortman even added amber-colored glass to the inside to give a stained-glass effect.
The entire teapot is made from recycled packaging and secondhand finds, all of which are enhanced by clay, paint, and glitter — although the latter material nearly caused a catastrophe.
“What do you think of my fairy mushroom teapot?” Voortman asked her viewers. “There’s a lot going on here but I’m pretty happy with it. I mean, if I were a fairy, I’d live in it.”
“This is definitely the coolest thing I have EVER seen,” one TikToker commented. Another added, “Oh my god this is amazing.”
Of course, not everyone has Voortman’s artistic talent. But if you have a thrifted teapot, a few pieces of cardboard and plastic, and some clay, you can definitely try your hand at creating your very own fairy house to live on your bookcase or display shelf. Just don’t forget the circle windows!