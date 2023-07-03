This TikToker Turns Thrifted Vases into Fancy Tissue Holders
Tissue boxes, for better or worse, are a part of everyday life. As much as styling a tabletop vignette is a modern-day skill best completed with books, lights, and flowers, the reality is that you’re more likely to spot a tissue box on someone’s nightstand beside a bunch of cords on a random Tuesday than anything they’d post on Instagram for all to comment.
TikToker Sarah Teresinski turns small vases into beautiful canisters for everyday tissues with one simple twist of her wrist.
But if you’re the type of person who aspires to be Insta-ready at all times — and more power to you — then take a look at this thrifting idea from TikToker Sarah Teresinski. She arranges tissues into small and colorful glass vases using a quick twirl of her wrist. As soon as you see it, you’ll want to give it a try.
In a recent post, Teresinski can be seen answering this question from a follower: “Can you do a video on how to insert the tissues into that little glass vase?” She cuts to a shot of her hands working with tissue boxes and an assortment of jewel-toned vases, and says that it’s best to use the small, square boxes for this project. “I like dishes that have a little bit smaller of an opening at the top,” she explains. “This little fairy lamp works perfectly.”
Teresinski continues by showing how she removes the tissues from the box. First, she opens its flap on the side — noting that she breaks the boxes down into gift tags, to keep from being wasteful — and pulls all of the tissues out in one handful. She shows how the tissues are simply folded into the box by laying them straight across in her palm, and then folds them back so that they are in their original position in her hand. “The key is to roll it and turn it on its side a little,” she notes as she sticks the tissues into a brown vase. “And then bring it back straight so that it was sitting just like it was in the tissue container.”
Did you get that? Place the wad of tissues into the opening of the vase like you’re screwing on a top, and then make sure the ends of the tissue are facing up when you’re finished, so that you can easily grab the first one at the sure sign of a sneeze. “It may be a little funky getting the first one out, but after that, they should roll out fine,” Teresinski says.
Next, she shows how to make this trick work using smaller containers, like a snifter. In this case, Teresinski takes the tissues out of the box, like before, but separates the tissues in half. One part can be placed into one snifter, and the other can be saved for a partner. “That’s it!,” she says. “Have some fun making some pretty tissue situations!”
The next time you’re thrifting and notice those shelves of small vases — our grandparents all loved a candy vase — be sure to pick one up to try out this idea. Your bedside vignette will thank you.
