This TikToker Turns Thrifted Vases into Fancy Tissue Holders

Teresinski continues by showing how she removes the tissues from the box. First, she opens its flap on the side — noting that she breaks the boxes down into gift tags, to keep from being wasteful — and pulls all of the tissues out in one handful. She shows how the tissues are simply folded into the box by laying them straight across in her palm, and then folds them back so that they are in their original position in her hand. “The key is to roll it and turn it on its side a little,” she notes as she sticks the tissues into a brown vase. “And then bring it back straight so that it was sitting just like it was in the tissue container.”