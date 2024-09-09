The One Thing You Need to Know When Deciding to Hire Thumbtack vs. Taskrabbit

Sometimes, life calls for extra hands to complete a task. Maybe you’re an entrepreneur with a big project in the pipeline and no spare time, or maybe you’re a homeowner who needs a few light fixtures hung. That’s where going to an online platform to hire someone can help, and two stand out in particular: Thumbtack and TaskRabbit. But how do you know which one to go with? Here’s all you need to know about hiring on Thumbtack vs. TaskRabbit, from both platforms’ benefits to their pitfalls.