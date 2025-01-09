This Smart Hack Is Going to Transform Your Kitchen Forever (Adds So Much Storage!)
Designing a kitchen without enough shelving should be outlawed. But until then, it’s time to get crafty with kitchen shelf ideas so we can add in that storage space we so desperately need.
One TikTok user was faced with this challenge and had a specific shelving system in mind, but because they’re a renter, they had to think outside the box on how to achieve this look without permanently altering the space. And the result is actually life-changing,
“I just moved into a new apartment … and now I’m starting from the ground up,” Kaitlin Murray (@kaitmurray) said in a recent TikTok video. “I really wanted floating shelves in my apartment, but all the ones I was looking at were custom. [But] look at this. This is a floor shelf from Amazon.”
Rather than shell out hundreds for a custom-built piece they might have to uninstall in the future, Murray bought an under-$100 wall-mounted ladder shelf from Amazon and placed it on her kitchen counter. The result looks like something from a home styling magazine.
“Okay yeah this is ingenious,” one person commented on Kaitlin’s post. Another person said, “The definition of using something as needed, not necessarily as designed.”
If you want to hack your own kitchen using this ingenious idea, there are a few things to keep in mind while shopping for a similar shelf. First, make sure to measure how much space you’re working with — the measurement between your countertop and ceiling, as well as the width of the wall are going to come in handy while you shop.
Kaitlin bought the Apicizon 5-Tier Ladder Shelf, which comes in two different heights and with S hooks for extra storage and organization.
But there are several styles and sizes available on Amazon, and you can choose whichever suits you best.
The ELYKEN ladder shelf, for example, is a bit more compact at just 70 inches tall and 15 inches wide, whereas the Apicizon is 72 inches tall and 24 inches wide. This shelf also only requires two mounting screws rather than the Apicizon’s four.
This may just be the easiest (and smartest) shelving upgrade ever. You get that industrial floating shelf look without hiring a contractor or risking the loss of a security deposit. As the commenters said: Ingenious!