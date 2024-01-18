This TikToker Turned Their Trash into a Gorgeous Statement Light Fixture

Not sure where to grab everything you’ll need for this craft? @Studio_rosie_ took to her Instagram Stories to share more details about the materials she used for the flower pendant lights. A two-pack of the hanging pendant lights she used sells for $15.99 on Amazon from the brand Sinyaung. Meanwhile, @studio_rosie_ used Velcro Command strips to affix each light to the ceiling.



If you’re looking to nurture your inner child and add fun, floral pops of color to your home, consider making your very own flower pendant lamp. I don’t think you’ll regret it.