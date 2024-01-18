This TikToker Turned Their Trash into a Gorgeous Statement Light Fixture
You might think making crafts with paint and spare newspapers was something you only did as a kid, but thankfully, this latest viral TikTok will remind you that creativity and crafting aren’t limited to just childhood.
On January 4, TikTok content creator @studio_rosie_ shared a video documenting her easy-to-replicate newspaper flower lamp DIY that beautifully transforms two “throwaway” materials into adorable flower pendant lamps for her daughter’s birthday.
In the TikTok video, she starts by painting recycled newspapers and then uses cardboard stencils to cut the paper into flower petal and leaf shapes. Next, she cuts out a cardboard circle to serve as the flower’s center and attaches the paper petals using hot glue. Finally, using a battery-powered LED pendant light, she completes the project and hangs the lamp from the ceiling, creating a cute, colorful, and completely DIYed lighting source.
“These [lights] are temporary and not hard-wired, I used a battery-operated LED light that doesn’t get hot,” she explained in the video’s comments section. “I would be nervous to use these lamps with hot wires/bulbs.”
Since @studio_rosie_ first shared her TikTok, it’s amassed more than 149,700 likes and 2 million views.
“As someone who had a stint in Anthropologie store display, let me say this is extremely Anthro store display,” one TikToker commented.
“Doing red, pink, and white for Valentine’s Day or pink, blue, and yellow or something for Easter,” another commenter suggested. “So cute!”
Not sure where to grab everything you’ll need for this craft? @Studio_rosie_ took to her Instagram Stories to share more details about the materials she used for the flower pendant lights. A two-pack of the hanging pendant lights she used sells for $15.99 on Amazon from the brand Sinyaung. Meanwhile, @studio_rosie_ used Velcro Command strips to affix each light to the ceiling.
If you’re looking to nurture your inner child and add fun, floral pops of color to your home, consider making your very own flower pendant lamp. I don’t think you’ll regret it.