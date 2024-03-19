See a Renter Instantly Transform Her “Bare” Cabinets with a Clever Hack
If you’re a renter, you know there are endless ways to make your space feel like your own. You can use adhesive tiles to make over your kitchen, put up peel-and-stick wallpaper to transform your bedroom, easily replace and fix overhead lighting with renter-friendly hacks, and so much more. And this latest renter-friendly hack will inspire your next project without breaking the bank.
Designer and TikTok content creator Sarah Hartmann (@saraheartmann) shared a video on January 29 documenting how she transformed her kitchen cabinets from bare white to baby blue using renter-friendly foil made out of self-adhesive PVC film. In the video, Sarah removed the cabinet hardware, measured out how much foil she’d need for each cabinet, smoothed and cut it, and applied each piece of blue foil until the entire kitchen was covered.
“We weren’t allowed to change the kitchen and decided on removable foil,” she wrote. “It takes a lot of patience and definitely at least 2 people. But it’s all worth it at the end!”
Judging from the comments on Sarah’s video, other DIYers are eager to try out removable foil for themselves.
“Have the same kitchen!” one TikToker wrote. “Might do this as well, thanks for the inspo.”
“Ohh it’s the perfect sky blue color ,” another viewer commented. “This would heal me for sure.”
The foil that Sarah used hails from the international brand My Folie, with starting prices at €8.90 (roughly $9.69 USD) per piece. While peel-and-stick makeovers are most generally associated with wallpaper or vinyl with an adhesive back, My Foile’s products are made from adhesive film with a matte surface, boasting adhesive films that are the same color throughout.
“This means that the film never loses its color, even when exposed to a lot of sunlight,” the official description on My Folie’s site reads. “The high-quality and soft PVC material from which our adhesive films are produced also gives the film high elasticity and resistance and at the same time ensures very good temperature resistance.”