A TikToker Found the Most Surprising Reason to Thrift a Vintage Fridge

That’s expensive for a refrigerator, but the unit’s features and durability (not to mention the fact that it looks like it still works after 60 years) make it a good purchase.



“I’d want it [because] it’ll probably work another 100 years,” a commenter said.



Another added, “Wow why’d they stop doing this?! So much more practical!!”



This TikToker summed up why the fridge is so great: “Love the ingenuity of this fridge!” And I have to agree.